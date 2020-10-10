‘Hidden Histories of S.J. Japantown: Prayer Garden Church’

SAN JOSE — “Discovering the Hidden Histories of San Jose Japantown” will be presented on Saturday, Oct. 10, from1 to 2 p.m. PDT.

In 1943, Milton Mathis received word from the Lord to start a church in San Jose. Working at the Growers Market on Taylor and Seventh streets, he would stroll through Japantown during his lunch breaks. He found a two-story building for rent on Sixth Street and decided to establish the church in that location.

From its humble beginnings, the storefront church blossomed and became Prayer Garden Church.

In Episode 4 of “Discovering the Hidden Histories of San Jose Japantown,” Pastor Paul Bates and his daughter Jacqueline Bates will talk about the history of Prayer Garden Church, which has thrived in a predominantly Asian neighborhood for nearly 80 years. They will discuss the church’s relationship with Japantown and its importance to the African American community, especially during these challenging times.

The Japanese American Museum of San Jose will host Episode 4 via a livestream on the JAMsj Facebook page. To watch the stream, visit https://www.facebook.com/JAMsjOfficial/, then “like” and bookmark the page.

For information, email [email protected] or call (408) 294-3138.