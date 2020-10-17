JACCC to Present Virtual AutumnFest

The Japanese American Cultural and Community Center will present its first virtual AutumnFest on Sunday, Nov. 1, at 6 p.m.

AutumnFest was one of the JACCC’s premier fundraisers in the late 1980s through the early 2000s and provided an opportunity for individuals to reconnect with friends and family. It was a festive evening that began with alfresco dining on JACCC’s Isamu Noguchi-designed plaza and was highlighted by an exciting and fun-filled silent and live auction that featured a delightful array of products and services.

With the help of co-chairs Timothy Manaka and Suzy Sasaki, along with some long-time supporters, JACCC is bringing back AutumnFest — virtually. Just like past AutumnFests, guests will enjoy delicious obento from restaurants in Little Tokyo, Orange County, and the South Bay, access the silent auction featuring an excellent variety of special and exclusive items, and watch an exciting program, but this time from the safety of their homes.

Everyone is invited to participate in this special fundraising event to support JACCC and its arts and cultural programs.

Participating restaurants:

Little Tokyo — Azay, Far Bar/Sake Dojo, JiST Café, Kinjiro, Tamon. Pickup for all obento: JACCC, 244 S. San Pedro St.

Orange County — Café Hiro, Culinary Kitchen by Nijiya, Tabi-ji, Terrace by Mix Mix. Pickup: Orange County Buddhist Church, 909 S. Dale Ave., Anaheim.

South Bay — Culinary Kitchen by Nijiya, I-naba, N Café, Painter’s Tape. Pickup: Faith United Methodist Church, 2115 W. 182nd St., Torrance.

All obento options were made specifically for AutumnFest — no changes or substitutions allowed.

Ticket categories:

General ($75) includes one obento of your choice (your choice is not guaranteed), access to the silent auction and virtual program, and complimentary JACCC individual membership.

Friend of AutumnFest ($150) includes one priority obento of your choice (your choice is not guaranteed), access to silent auction and virtual program, and complimentary JACCC individual membership.

Go to http://jaccc.org/virtual-autumn-fest. When you click on the button “Purchase Tickets” or “Purchase Sponsorships,” you’ll be redirected to the GiveSmart page. After you purchase a ticket on GiveSmart, you’ll receive an email from JACCC with details on how to redeem your obento. Note that if you purchase tickets or sponsorships during non-business hours (business hours are Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.), there may be a delay in receiving the obento email.

During check-out, you will be required to pay a 3.5% credit card fee of your total amount to help JACCC cover the cost associated with the purchase and the processing fees.

The online silent auction will be open for bidding to all ticket and sponsorship purchasers from Monday, Oct. 26, at 9 a.m. through Monday, Nov. 2, at 11:59 p.m.

Sponsorship packages are also available:

Kuri ($1,000), including four obento and two shout-outs during program;

Kaki ($5,000), including 10 obento and three shout-outs during program;

Momiji ($10,000), including 10 obento, three shout-outs during program and 15-second pre-show message or ad (must be submitted by Oct. 19);

Tsukimi ($15,000), including 10 obento, five shout-outs during program and 30-second pre-show message or ad (must be submitted by Oct. 19).

All categories include sponsor/company name or logo on website, social media posts, and email blasts leading up to the event.

Tsukimi Sponsor: Union Bank

Kaki Sponsors: Glenn and Michiko Inanaga, John and Suzy Sasaki

Kuri Sponsor: Rick and Dolly Oishi

GiveSmart Platform Sponsor: FIA Insurance Services Inc.

Special thanks to JiNS

For more information, call (213) 628-2725 or email [email protected]