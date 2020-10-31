Jake Shimabukuro’s Halloween Concert

HONOLULU — Halloween is going to be full of treats this year, as Jake Shimabukuro will be performing live online in his first-ever “Spoo-Ukulele Halloween Concert” from Hawaii with special guests and other surprises on Saturday, Oct. 31, at 3 p.m. HST (6 p.m. Pacific Time).

Filmed in the state-of-the-art ‘Ōlelo production studio in Honolulu, this multi-cam, high-quality concert will bring you a Halloween night to remember.

Ticket package options are available here: https://bit.ly/3nPdMp9

You can also bundle a personal lesson with Shimabukuro. Not only can you get your tickets and other goodies, but Shimabukuro will be live chatting during the event.