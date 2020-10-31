The Japan Connects Hollywood Film Festival will be held from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1 online (https://www.bigmarker.com/communities/japan-connects-hollywood).

The three-day virtual celebration of Japanese cinema and Halloween will feature panels, master class, talent show, and Halloween and SFX contest, all of which are free. There is a $5 charge per feature film or block of selected short films, $15 for a festival pass, which provides access to all films and events. Films are available in the U.S. only; panels are available worldwide.

Those not purchasing a festival pass are asked to register for each event separately.

Friday, Oct. 30

6 p.m.: Who’s Got Talent?

Saturday, Oct. 31

4 p.m.: Costume and Makeup Contest

6:30 p.m.: Awards Ceremony

7 p.m.: “The Payoff” Filmmakers Panel

All Day (On Demand): “Stare,” “Talking to the Starry Sky,” “Zero as You Are,” “Woman of the Photographs,” “My Life, Mom’s Life,” Selected Short Films (Block A). See website for descriptions.

Sunday, Nov. 1

2 p.m.: Filmmaking Masterclass

6 p.m.: Sports Entertainment Panel

All Day (On Demand): “Koshien: Japan’s Field of Dreams,” Selected Short Films (Block B). See website for descriptions.