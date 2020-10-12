JCCCNC Participating in CAAMFest

SAN FRANCISCO — The Japanese Cultural and Community Center of Northern California is co-presenting portions of CAAMFest Forward, celebrating the future of Asian American film, music and food, from Oct. 14 to 18, presented by the Center for Asian American Media.

The film festival, presented online this year, will include:

“From the Streets of Japan” (60 minutes). This pairing of dynamic shorts explores new stories from Japan. Program includes exclusive Q&A with selected filmmakers. Featuring “Son of Memory,” directed by Hayato Ando, and “Winter Terrace,” directed by Asuka Lin. Available to watch Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. to Oct. 18 at 11:59 p.m. CAAMFest on Demand pass-general admission: $40. CAAMFest on Demand pass-member admission: $34.

“Japan Showcase” (200 minutes). With support from the Consulate General of Japan in San Francisco, CAAMFest Forward will showcase and celebrate storytellers from Japan. This special section will include the following films, all streamed on-demand: “The Story Beyond a Cup of Sake,” directed by Hironori Sakurai; “Son of Memory,” directed by Hayato Ando; “Winter Terrace,” directed by Asuka Lin; “Tokyo Hula,” directed by Lisette Marie Flanary.

“Atomic Café: The Noisiest Corner in J-Town” (U.S., 2020, 10 minutes), a fascinating story that uncovers how Little Tokyo was an underground hun for L.A.’s punk scene in the ’80s. It’s no surprise that this love letter to Asian American musicians and underground cultural movements is brought to you by filmmaking duo Tadashi Nakamura (“Jake Shimabukuro: Life On Four Strings”) and Akira Boch (“The Crumbles”). Be one of the first to see this dynamic and powerful documentary. Part of the program “Culture Clash.” Available to watch Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. to Oct. 18 at 11:59 p.m. CAAMFest on Demand pass-general admission: $40. CAAMFest on Demand pass-member admission: $34.

For complete schedule and tickets: http://caamfest.com

Festival trailer: https://youtu.be/IJIeseTJFzo