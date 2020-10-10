John Lennon’s 80th Birthday Observed

What would have been former Beatle John Lennon’s 80th birthday, Oct. 9, was observed by his widow, artist and activist Yoko Ono, and their son, Sean Ono Lennon.

Sean Lennon, now 45, was born on his father’s birthday in 1975. John Lennon was 40 when he was gunned down by a deranged fan in December 1980.

Ono, now 87, posted on Facebook, “Happy Birthday John! Happy Birthday Sean! Yes, you are my angels. I love you!”

A photo of the couple with their young son accompanied the post.

Sean Lennon posted the following message with a link to his performance on the previous evening’s “Late Show with Stephen Colbert”:

“Hey guys, here’s my version of ‘Isolation,’ with me on drums and my nephew Jack on bass. Crazy how much the lyrics fit our current year. Please upload a cover of your favorite John Lennon song, put #GIMMESOMETRUTH and #LENNON80 and tag my dad @johnlennon (on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok) to help celebrate his 80th birthday. We need his music and his message now more than ever!”

To mark the occasion, Lennon also posted audio interviews with his half-brother Julian Lennon, Elton John and Paul McCartney, all of whom shared their memories of his father. (Links below)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jq8j4EsAGmY

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XDcVMamYM6g