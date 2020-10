The new Bunkado Book Club and Go Little Tokyo will present a program on Sunday, Oct. 18, at 12 p.m. on Instagram Live.

With Halloween approaching, the topic will be “Kaiki: Uncanny Tales from Japan” with guest speaker Higashi Masao, who will discuss Japanese ghosts and all things spooky.

To participate, go to http://instagram.com/golittletokyo. Visit Bunkado on social media @bunkado_ltla.