Kimochi’s ‘Silver Bells’ Goes Online

SAN FRANCISCO — Kimochi Inc.’s annual “Silver Bells” arts and crafts fair will be held online for the first time from Nov. 1 to 12.

The brand-new “Silver Bells” website will go live at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1. Go to www.kimochisilverbells.org. Tell your friends and family that if they make a purchase with any vendor, to give the vendor the code “SILVER BELLS.”

Since 1971, Kimochi has provided culturally sensitive, Japanese language-based programs and services to Bay Area seniors and their families each year. Services include transportation; referral and outreach services; health and consumer education seminars; healthy aging and senior center activities; social services; congregate and home-delivered meals; in-home support services; adult social day care; 24-hour residential and respite care.