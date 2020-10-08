Matsui Statement on Trump Walking Away from COVID Relief Talks

WASHINGTON – Rep. Doris Matsui (D-Sacramento) issued the following statement Tuesday after President Trump announced he was ending coronavirus relief talks until after the election.

“At a critical moment for our democracy and the future of our economic stability, President Trump has once again proven that he is utterly ill-equipped to lead our country out of this crisis. By instructing his representatives to walk away from coronavirus relief negotiations, the president is showing that he is completely unwilling to embrace bipartisan solutions – even if they save American lives and provide for the essential needs of the American people.

“As the GOP dragged its feet for months on coming to the aid of Americans, the need for a strong, decisive response from the federal government has only grown more and more severe.

“The president’s announcement is unacceptable – our American heroes – health care workers, first responders, sanitation, transportation, food workers, teachers and others should be given every resource they need to put money in their pockets and weather this crisis. Working American families, the unemployed, and the most vulnerable cannot simply wait out for better days ahead.

“Make no mistake; I will continue to work with my colleagues to save jobs, get resources to our local communities, and keep our families healthy. I will take Sacramento’s voices and values with me as I continue to fight for the well-being of the American people.”