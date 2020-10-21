The Japan America Society of Southern California will present a free webinar, “Moving the Needle on Gender Equity in the Workplace,” on Wednesday, Oct. 21, from 4 to 5 p.m. PST.

Over five years of research, McKinsey and LeanIn.org’s Women in the Workplace report indicates more women have risen to the top levels of companies in the U.S. Yet women continue to be underrepresented at every level.

In the Asia Pacific region, the gender gap is even more pronounced. To change the numbers, companies need to focus on where the real problem is. We often talk about the “glass ceiling” that prevents women from reaching senior leadership positions. In reality, the biggest obstacle that women face is much earlier in the pipeline, at the first step up to manager.

Fixing this “broken rung” is key to achieving parity. Jess Huang, an author of the report, will outline key findings and present concrete actions companies can take to move the needle. Huang is a partner at McKinsey & Company.

