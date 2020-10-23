NCCBF Halloween Cosplay Contest

SAN FRANCISCO — The Northern California Cherry Blossom Festival is hosting a Halloween Cosplay Contest this year.

“We missed our cosplay parade this year, so we want to showcase our cosplayer community!” event organizers said. “Let’s celebrate Halloween virtually this year by showing off your crafty, comical, rib-tickling, or spooky spirit in our Halloween Cosplay Contest …

“Submit your entry by Sunday, Oct. 25, 11:59 p.m. PT, then we’ll approve and select our finalists. When the finalists are announced, we’re counting on you to vote for your favorite entry! The top three winners, chosen by the highest number of votes, will each receive a Cherry Blossom Festival prize pack.

“Enter our contest at http://sfcherryblossom.org/2020-halloween-cosplay-contest.

“This contest is suited for all ages, so let’s keep it family-friendly.

“If you are a winner, you must pick up your prize pack in Japantown, San Francisco.”

Limit one entry per person, individual entry only. Public voting for finalists from Tuesday, Oct. 27, to Thursday, Oct. 29. Winners will be announced on or after Halloween.