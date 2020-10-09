A new podcast, “All the Asians on Star Trek” (https://www.alltheasiansonstartrek.com), has been launched by Phil Yu of the “Angry Asian Man” blog.

“The idea is pretty simple,” said Yu. “Each episode, we’ll interview someone, who is Asian, who has worked, in any capacity, on the series or movies of the ‘Star Trek’ franchise, from guest stars to writers, behind-the-scenes crew, and more.”

Guests so far:

Tim Lounibos, who played Lt. Daniel Kwan in “Eye of the Beholder,” an episode of “Star Trek: The Next Generation.”

Reggie Lee, who played “Test Administrator” in J.J. Abrams’ 2009 film “Star Trek.”

Grace Lynn Kung, who played “Psycho” in “Content Is for Kings,” an episode of “Star Trek: Discovery.”

Clyde Kusatsu, who played Adm. Nakamura in three episodes of “Star Trek: The Next Generation” (“Measure of a Man,” “Phantasms,” “All Good Things …”).

Michelle Krusiec, who played a teenage Molly O’Brien in “Time’s Orphan,” an episode of “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.”

Diana Lee Inosanto, who worked as a stunt double in several episodes of “Star Trek: Enterprise.”

Keone Young, who played Buck Bokai in “If Wishes Were Horses,” an episode of “Deep Space Nine,” and Mr. Sato in “Vanishing Point,” an episode of “Enterprise.”

The guests discuss their “Star Trek” experiences, other highlights their careers, and Asian representation in Hollywood.