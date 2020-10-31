JAPANESE 日本語

E-NEWSPAPER SUBSCRIPTION

Rafu Shimpo
You are at:»»»Next on ‘Asian Pacific America’

Next on ‘Asian Pacific America’

0

Posted On

SAN JOSE — This Sunday, Nov. 1, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

AAJA (Asian American Journalists Association) San Francisco Bay Area Chapter and Comcast California launched the first-ever Rising With the Tides Storytelling Project aimed at amplifying AAPI stories and voices. We feature one of the grant winners and and hear about the challenges facing local storytellers during the pandemic.

Plus a performance by Reigne Reario.

Watch or set your DVR: 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area KNTV 11 and 6 p.m. on NBC’s COZI TV (Comcast 186).

Tags

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply