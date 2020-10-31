Next on ‘Asian Pacific America’

SAN JOSE — This Sunday, Nov. 1, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

AAJA (Asian American Journalists Association) San Francisco Bay Area Chapter and Comcast California launched the first-ever Rising With the Tides Storytelling Project aimed at amplifying AAPI stories and voices. We feature one of the grant winners and and hear about the challenges facing local storytellers during the pandemic.

Plus a performance by Reigne Reario.

Watch or set your DVR: 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area KNTV 11 and 6 p.m. on NBC’s COZI TV (Comcast 186).