OC Coroner Releases Name of Passenger Killed in Six-Vehicle Crash

ANAHEIM — A 34-year-old man died in a six-vehicle collision on Oct. 17 in Anaheim.

Orange County Coroner Investigator I. Chavez identified the victim as Brandon Kimura.

According to the accident report, the victim was a passenger in a car rear-ended in the collision. Sgt. Shane Carringer of the Anaheim Police Department said the incident took place on northbound Euclid Street at the Santa Ana (5) Freeway at about 11:19 a.m.

Carringer said the woman who initiated the crash sustained minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital. Eight other people involved in the collision sustained minor wounds but declined medical treatment.

Kimura, who was in the first vehicle struck in the collision, died at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.