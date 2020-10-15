Online Commemoration Service Celebrating 70th Anniversary of Becoming Independent Temple

This year marks the 70th anniversary commemorating the independence of the West Los Angeles Buddhist Temple.

We must go back in time to 1926 when Sangha meetings or howa-kai (a gathering for Nembutsu followers to listen to and reflect on the Nembutsu Dharma) were held in individuals’ homes as one of the branches of Los Angeles Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple. The present site of the temple was purchased in 1930. Due to the outbreak of World War II, all temple activities were suspended, but later resumed in 1946.

Due to the hard work and dedication of the Nembutsu followers of the West L.A. area, the group that was once a howa-kai officially became an independent Jodo Shinshu temple of the Buddhist Churches of America (BCA) in 1950.

In observance of this 70-year milestone, the West Los Angeles Buddhist Temple has two main goals:

• To begin the process of establishing a new Dharma Center. The Dharma Center will help create the conditions for future generations to gather and learn about and share the Buddha Dharma to those who have yet to encounter the teachings.

• To repair and maintain the existing temple facilities to ensure that our temple will continue to serve our Sangha and the community for many years to come.

In celebration of our 70th anniversary, we will be presenting a special webinar via Zoom on Sunday, Nov. 1, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. titled “How Buddhism Has Supported Me for Over 70 Years – Young Adults Interview the Silent Generation.” If you would like to register, please visit: https://tinyurl.com/WLADC-70-Webinar2020

In addition to the webinar, there will also be a special online seminar via Zoom on Saturday, Nov. 14, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. titled “Living in the Nembutsu: Hearing the Origin and Establishment of the Primal Vow of Amida Buddha.” Our special guest speaker will be bishop of the Buddhist Churches of America, Rev. Marvin Harada. If you would like to register, please visit: https://tinyurl.com/WLABT-EitaikyoSeminar2020

The culmination of our 70th anniversary will conclude with the 70th Anniversary Commemoration Service/Eitakiyo Dharma Memorial Service on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 10 a.m. and our special guest speaker will be Rev. Harada. For non-temple members who would like to attend this special service, please send an email to: [email protected]

If you have any questions about these events, please contact us at: [email protected]

Registration is free for these events; however, donations are welcome. To donate in support of these events, please visit www.westlosangelesbuddhisttemple.org and click on the “Donate via PayPal” button, or you may write a check payable to: “West Los Angeles Buddhist Temple“ and mail to:

West Los Angeles Buddhist Temple

2003 Corinth Ave.

West Los Angeles, CA 90025

It is our hope that you take the opportunity to join us to help commemorate this special occasion.