Online Discussion on ‘What’s Happening in Our Schools’

SAN JOSE — What’s happening in our schools with the anti-Asian backlash?

We have all heard the news: Anti-Asian racism has been on the rise since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet, despite reports of Asian American students being targets of racially motivated violence and harassment, our schools have been largely silent on the issue. Why is this? And what can we do about it?

On Tuesday, Oct. 6, from 7 to 8:15 p.m., join a very important panel and community discussion on the issues surrounding the anti-Asian backlash in K-12 schools. All are welcome: adults, youth, any interested community member. Hosted by San Jose Nikkei Resisters.

Panelists will include Russell Jeung, professor of Asian American studies at San Francisco State University and creator of the STOP AAPI HATE database, and Mae Lee, professor of Asian American studies at DeAnza College, plus Asian American high school and college students.

RSVP here: https://forms.gle/UfrT8H3kT4sKhHkD6