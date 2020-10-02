The Word at the Road Theatre presents a virtual reading of Rosie Narasaki’s “(Un)rivaled,” streaming on YouTube from Oct. 5 to 11.

Premiere on Oct. 5 at 6 p.m. with a talkback following.

Streaming platform: www.youtube.com/roadtheatrecompany/live

11th-century ladies-in-waiting Murasaki Shikibu and Sei Shonagon are, to this day, two of Japan’s most beloved writers. They also kinda hated each other. This play is about friendship, heartbreak, and what it means to be a female artist. Perhaps most of all, it’s about how no matter how much things change, the more they stay the same… Even after a thousand years.

Directed by Jully Lee. Featuring Jessica Jade Andres, Audrey Cain, Jacqueline Misaye and David Huynh. Stage directions: Tally McCormack.

Narasaki’s credits as an actress include:

Stage — “A Little Tokyo Christmas” (East West Players), “Little Women” (Playwright’s Arena), “Blood Wedding” (Odyssey Theatre Ensemble), “Two Mile Hollow” (Artists at Play), “Cowboy vs. Samurai” (Long Beach Playhouse)

Film — “Zoe,” “Leave Me Alone,” “Fish Bowl,” “Alpaca Safari,” “A Study by Scarlett”

TV — “For the People” (ABC), “Wisdom of the Crowd” (CBS), “Shameless” (Showtime), “Insecure” (HBO)