Rep. Takano Wins Democracy Award for Exemplary Public Service

WASHINGTON — Rep. Mark Takano (D-Riverside) on Oct. 6 received a Democracy Award, the Congressional Management Foundation (CMF)’s distinctive honors program recognizing non-legislative achievement in operations and constituent service by congressional offices and members of Congress.

Takano has been selected for his outstanding accomplishments in Innovation and Modernization, a category that recognizes offices employing unique or innovative methods in their constituent interactions, communications, or office operations.

“Since being elected to Congress in 2012, it’s been an adventure to have implemented policies and practices in my office that have encouraged creativity, pushed for innovation, and modernized traditional approaches to governing,” said Takano. “It’s a joy to support so many projects and practices both internally and externally that allow me to serve my constituents much more effectively and help to change the institution of Congress for the better.

“I’m thankful for this award and hope to continue to push the envelope to move our country forward and create a better democracy for all.”

“As a Democracy Award winner, Rep. Takano’s office is clearly one of the best in Congress,” said Bradford Fitch, president and CEO of the Congressional Management Foundation. “This designation demonstrates that Rep. Takano has made a significant commitment to being the best public servant for his constituents in California. Rep. Takano and his staff are to be congratulated for not only being a model for his colleagues in Congress, but for helping to restore trust and faith that our democratic institutions can work.”

Award categories include Constituent Service, Innovation and Modernization, Transparency and Accountability, and the Life in Congress Award for Workplace Environment. CMF developed categories and criteria for the Democracy Awards over the last five years with input from members of Congress, current and former congressional staff, and the Maxwell School for Public Policy and Citizenship at Syracuse University.

The founding partner for the Democracy Awards is the Bridge Alliance, which provided a generous grant to launch the program. Bridge Alliance is a diverse coalition of more than 100 organizations committed to revitalizing democratic practice in America.

The Congressional Management Foundation (CMF) is a 501(c)(3) nonpartisan nonprofit whose mission is to build trust and effectiveness in Congress. Since 1977 CMF has worked internally with member, committee, leadership, and institutional offices in the House and Senate to identify and disseminate best practices for management, workplace environment, communications, and constituent services.

CMF also is the leading researcher and trainer on citizen engagement, educating thousands of individuals and facilitating better relationships with Congress. For more information, visit www.CongressFoundation.org.