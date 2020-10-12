Talk on Asian American Mental Health and COVID-19

“Finding Strength: State of Asian American Mental Health” will be presented by NAAPIMHA, JACL and AARP AAPI Community on Wednesday, Oct. 14, from 5 to 6 p.m. EDT (2 to 3 p.m. PDT).

Join Dr. DJ Ida, executive director of National Asian American Pacific Islander Mental Health Association (NAAPIMHA), in a livestreamed community event focused on mental health and the kick-off of the “Reimagine Asian America” series.

Dr. Ida will moderate a conversation with experts on finding personal and community strength in the face of the rising anti-Asian racism and COVID-19 pandemic. Asian Americans across generations are experiencing anxiety, depression, grief, and social isolation at alarming rates.

How to register: Mark yourself “going” on the Facebook event page. You will have access to the livestream when it goes live. This virtual event is free.

Panelists:

Dr. Terry S. Gock, Ph.D. Pacific Clinics’ Asian Pacific Family Center

Dr. Nira Singh, Asian Americans for Community Involvement

Emily Chum, Self-Help for the Elderly

Big questions:

What is the state of Asian American mental health?

How do we define strength as Asian Americans?

How can we find the strength to protect our mental and emotional well-being?

This program is part of “Reimagine Asian America,” a free monthly livestream event series featuring experts and storytellers committed to creating a more humane and equitable world for Asian Americans across generations.