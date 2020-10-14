The San Fernando Valley JACL will present a talk on “Race Relations and Law Enforcement” as part of its board meeting via Zoom on Wednesday, Oct. 14, from 7 to 8 p.m.

Guest speaker Brian Moriguchi is a retired lieutenant who served 24 years with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, including 10 years as union president. He won a racial discrimination suit, served on the Civilian Oversight Commission, and was vice chair of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights.

RSVP to Nancy Takayama at [email protected]

For more information on the chapter, visit: http://sfvjacl.weebly.com