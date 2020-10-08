Three Dead in Suspected Murder-Suicide in Placentia

PLACENTIA — On Oct. 7 at approximately 12:38 a.m., Placentia Police Department officeers responded to the 400 block of Swanson Avenue regarding an “unknown trouble” with two children stabbed.

The suspect was reported to be the father of the children. When officers arrived, they located a man lying on grass on a front yard on the 400 block of Swanson. The officers located two children bleeding inside a residence.

The man was identified as 41-year-old Timothy Takehara. The names of the 9-year-old twin sisters were not released.

Placentia Fire and Life Safety paramedics responded to treat the injured. The two children were declared deceased inside the residence and the man was declared deceased across the street.

Two other people, later identified as Takehara’s wife and mother, were inside the residence at the time and were unharmed. A police spokesperson said that officers were talking to them to try to determine what happened.

“The children’s mother was awakened to this violence, and tried to intervene,” Sgt. Bryce Angel told Fox11. “However, the male had already completed the act, and ran out of the house. And it looks he bled out, across the street.”

Angel said that crisis counselors were made available to relatives of the victims.

“It is extremely tragic for the family,” Angel said. “It’s just one of those things that we hate to see happen. We’re trying to get to the bottom of this, why it happened.”

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Placentia PD at (714) 993-8164. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Orange County Crime Stoppers at (855) TIP-OCCS or online at http://occrimestoppers.org.