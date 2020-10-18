Virtual Japantown Halloween Carnival

SAN FRANCISCO — Join the Japanese Cultural and Community Center of Northern California and Japanese Community Youth Council virtually on Friday, Oct. 30, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Facebook Live for their Japantown Halloween Carnival.

The event will feature spooky storytelling, a kids’ costume contest, a jack-o’-lantern carving contest (all ages), and cultural performances.

The contests will offer prizes for cutest, scariest, most creative, and most spirited group/family.

Submit photos at http://bit.ly/jtownhalloween2020 for the costume contest and our newly added jack-o’-lantern carving contest. Entries must be submitted by Oct. 27.

Visit https://www.jcccnc.org/…/annual…/halloween-carnival/ for more information.