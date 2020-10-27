Joe Biden and Donald Trump are visible in a screenshot from Cooper Cuya’s film “A Vote for the Future.” Cuya, a freshman at El Dorado High School Digital Media Arts Academy in Placentia, won second place in the Directing Change monthly contest, “What This Election Means to You.” Cuya is the son of Dennis and Jennifer Cuya and grandson of Frank and Joan Kawase. “I decided to take part in the election prompt, as I find the subject of voting an interesting and important one. I hope to continue making interesting films,” Cuya said. Watch “Vote for the Future” on Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/467698796?ref=em-share

Tags