Yokoso, Boyle Heights!

If you have driven through Boyle Heights on a burrito run to El Tepeyac or paid your respects at Evergreen Cemetery, you probably have wondered about the presence of Japanese religious institutions on 1st Street and 4th Street, Otomisan restaurant or Haru Florist.

Next time you are in the Boyle Heights neighborhood, make sure to see the new “Japanese Boyle Heights” Angels Walk Boyle Heights stanchion on the south side of East 1st Street between South Chicago Street and South Breed Street.

This site is No. 9 of a total of 15 new stanchions with each sharing the distinct stories and images of the historical diversity and inclusiveness of the Boyle Heights immigrant community’s early days.

The stanchions are a walkable, self-guided length of 1.4 miles, takes about 2.5 hours and accessible by Metro L Line (Gold).

Angels Walk Boyle Heights is a project of Angels Walk L.A. Little Tokyo Historical Society’s Mike Okamura was a contributing historian/consultant on the project.

To learn more, contact Little Tokyo Historical Society at www.littletokyohs.org or visit www.angelswalkla.org.