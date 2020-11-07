LONG BEACH — In China, people celebrate the Moon Festival. In Japan, regional harvest festivals, or matsuri, are held. Chuseok is the traditional Korean fall festival. Celebrate the magic of fall through the arts and cultures of these countries during the Aquarium of the Pacific’s 19th annual Autumn Festival on Saturday, Nov. 14, from 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. PT.

Presented in partnership with Wow! Productions, this virtual festival offers diverse learning opportunities and family entertainment that can be enjoyed by everyone for free from the comfort of home. It will feature music and dance performances, cultural arts exhibits, crafts, and an award ceremony. The festival will also include appearances by an Aquarium Animal Ambassador.

At 12:35 p.m., the Aquarium will stream the presentation of its Heritage Award to the Chinese Historical Society of Southern California (CHSSC) in recognition of the organization’s efforts to preserve and share Chinese and Chinese American culture and history. CHSSC Board President Susan Dickson will accept the award on the organization’s behalf. The Aquarium will stream festival events on its website and social media channels throughout the day.

Visit http://aquariumofpacific.org/events/info/autumn_festival/ to watch the streaming event. The schedule will be posted on the event webpage, along with links to social media outlets that will also stream the event. No RSVPs required. For more information, visit the website or call (562) 590-3100.