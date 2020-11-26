Athletes to Discuss ‘Facing Setbacks Like a Champion’

Everyone faces setbacks in their lives, even Olympic athletes. On Wednesday, Dec. 2, at 5 p.m. PST, join a panel conversation with three top athletes who will share challenges they’ve faced on and off the field, offer tips on how to persevere despite obstacles, and reflect on how adversity can make us all stronger.

Guest speakers include Apolo Anton Ohno (former short track speed skater and eight-medal-winning Olympian), Aaron Philip Wolf (Japanese judoka and gold medalist at the 2017 World Judo Championships in Budapest) and Kanoa Igarashi (pro surfer, Tokyo 2020 Olympics representative) in a conversation moderated by award-winning ABC7 news anchor David Ono.

“Facing Setbacks Like a Champion” is Part 1 of a two-part, live-streamed event being co-presented by Japan House Los Angeles, the Consulate General of Japan in Los Angeles, and the Japan America Society of Southern California as part of a new webinar series, “Why Resilience Matters: How Adversity Molds Us,” which will dive into the latest news regarding the Olympic and Paralympic Games for #Tokyo2020.

Register for this complimentary event at: https://japanhousela.swoogo.com/Why-Resilience-Matters

Details for Part 2 will be announced soon.