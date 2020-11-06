Budokan Fundraiser Postponed

Friends of Terasaki Budokan present “Kruze-in-Jtown,” a drive-in concert to celebrate the grand opening of Terasaki Budokan, on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Nishi Hongwanji, 815 E. First St. in Little Tokyo.

The outdoor event has been postponed from Nov. 7 due to predictions of rain this weekend.

The concert will feature live music by Kokoro and Friends. Guest artists: Celia Chavez, who tours with Enrique Iglesias, and Billy Watts, guitarist for Eric Burdon and The Animals.

Special bento-style boxes created by S.W.A. (Sushi With Attitude), as featured on Channel 5 Food News. Plus desserts, snack chex mix, popcorn from Buttery Popcorn, iced green tea and water.

Door Prizes throughout the evening, and a special gift bag featuring a newly created fiber PPE mask donated by Nancy Hayata and Ecommshipments.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Music from 7 to 9 p.m. No more than 100 guests can attend. No children will be allowed. All guests must fill out a waiver form.

Admission (one car with two guests) includes bento box, water and iced green tea, snacks and goodie bag.

Admission categories: Bucket Seats, $500/car; Bench Seats, $250/car; Rumble Seats, $150/car.

Sponsorship categories: Event Sponsor, $2,500; Music Sponsor, $2,000; Venue Sponsor, $1,500; Meal Sponsor, $1,000.

For information, contact: Kim Kawasaki, [email protected]; Nancy Hayata, [email protected]; Wayne Nagao, [email protected]; Carol Tanita, [email protected]

Terasaki Budokan, a nonprofit multipurpose sports and activities center in Little Tokyo, is a 501(C)(3) organization. Federal tax ID number: 95-4444102. For more information, visit www.terasakibudokan.org.