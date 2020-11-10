CAPAC Statement Congratulating Biden and Harris

WASHINGTON – The Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC) released the following statement Nov. 7 on the historic election of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris:

“The Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus extends our heartfelt congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their historic victory. The American people have spoken and voted for unity over division, science over fiction, and hope over fear.

“CAPAC is also extremely proud of our very own Kamala Harris, who broke one of the highest glass ceilings today by becoming the first woman, first Asian American, and first African American vice president-elect in our nation’s history. As the daughter of immigrants, she is a living example of the American Dream and a testament to millions of young girls across the nation that the sky is the limit.

“We are also proud of the record voter registration and turnout from the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community across the country. AAPIs are the fastest-growing racial segment of the U.S. electorate and there is no doubt our community played an integral role in this election.

“In the weeks and months to come, we look forward to working with President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris to combat the dual health and economic crises we are facing, tackle systemic racism and injustice, and deliver results For The People. This includes helping to build an inclusive transition team and administration whose personnel and policies truly reflect the great diversity of our country.

“Together, we will work to heal the divisions in our nation and build back stronger than ever before.”