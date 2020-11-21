Chang Concedes in State Senate Race; Min Declares Victory in District 37

State Sen. Ling Ling Chang (R-Brea) has conceded to Democrat Josh Newman in the Senate District 29 race.

As of Nov. 13, results from the Nov. 3 election showed Newman well ahead of Chang, 211,405 votes (51.3%) to 200,690 (48.7%).

The district straddles the intersection of three counties: Los Angeles, Orange, and San Bernardino. Centered on the Chino Hills and the northern Santa Ana Valley, it includes arms extending into Walnut in the north and Cypress in the west.

“I have been patiently watching as ballots have been counted in all three counties and it does not appear that I will be able to make up the votes to win re-election,” Chang said on Nov. 12. “These are not the results we hoped for but the margin shows there is still a great deal of support for our efforts to ease the tax burden on Californians, bolster public health, and move toward economic recovery.

“I am so proud of all that my team and I have accomplished and serving as your senator has been the greatest honor of my life. To my supporters and volunteers, I want to say thank you. Together we made a huge impact and I hope you will continue to fight for our values – I know I will.”

Chang also said, “I have made sure that the incoming senator has all the information needed to properly serve his constituents. I will ensure a smooth transition of this office and I will not act as other candidates have in the past, because my district deserves better than that. Many people are still struggling, seeking assistance for jobs lost and looking for leadership in their elected officials.”

“And it’s… official! As of this evening, my race has finally been called and my opponent has conceded,” Newman said. “I am pleased to report that I once again have the honor and privilege of representing the residents of the 16 cities of California’s 29th Senate District. I’m incredibly proud, as well as very humbled, that the voters of my district have once again granted me the honor and privilege of representing them in the California Legislature.

“And I absolutely could not be more grateful to the huge number of people who have been so wonderfully helpful and supportive to me all along the way. You’ve provided me with inspiration, motivation, and the assurance that public service is more important than ever and the struggle more than worthwhile. Thank you all!”

The race was a rematch between the two candidates. Newman won the seat over Chang in 2016 but was recalled in 2018 after being targeted by Republicans for voting in favor of the state gas tax. Chang won the seat in a special election.

Chang, who was born in Taiwan and raised in Diamond Bar, worked at Strategy Insights Group, was elected to the Walnut Valley Water District Board, and was elected twice to the Diamond Bar City Council. Elected to the State Assembly in District 55 in 2014, she had five bills signed into law during her first seven months in office.

In other State Senate news, Democrat Dave Min declared victory over Republican incumbent John Moorlach in District 37 after receiving 268,620 votes (51.2%) to 256,381 (48.8%) as of Nov. 13.

The district includes Anaheim, Costa Mesa, Huntington Beach, Irvine, Laguna Beach, Laguna Woods, Lake Forest, Newport Beach, Orange, Tustin and Villa Park.

In congratulating the winner, Moorlach said, “I hope Min makes it his priority, as I did, to take the greatest care of those he will now serve.”

Moorlach also announced that he is running for the District 2 seat on the Orange County Board of Supervisors, which is being vacated by Michelle Steel. Having defeated Democratic incumbent Harley Rouda in the 48th Congressional District, Steel, a Republican, will join the House of Representatives in January.

Moorlach took office in 2015 and previously served on the Board of Supervisors.

“I am so grateful to Orange County’s voters for choosing me to represent them in the California State Senate,” said Min. “It is an incredible honor and I am unbelievably humbled by the fact that well over 250,000 Orange County voters chose to mark their ballots for me. I hope to justify their faith in my candidacy and the positive vision for our community and our state that we outlined in our campaign. I also hope to earn the trust and support of those who did not vote for me in this election.

“It is an awesome responsibility to represent the over 1 million residents of Senate District 37, and it’s one I take seriously. I promise you that I will do my best to be accessible and transparent over the coming years, as we work to try to overcome both the short-term challenges that COVID-19 poses to our community, as well as the longer-term issues facing our state. Our work is only just beginning, and I can’t wait to get started.

“I also want to thank and acknowledge Sen. Moorlach for his years of service to Orange County and to the state of California. The importance of public service is too often overlooked today, but Sen. Moorlach’s career has been marked by distinction and honor since he first entered into Orange County politics in the early 1990s. I know Orange County is grateful for his past leadership, and I wish him well going forward.

“Finally, I want to thank all those who supported this campaign — with your generous financial support, the countless hours you spent reaching out to voters on our behalf, the incredible energy and optimism that constantly lifted up our campaign. This is OUR victory, and I look forward to celebrating with you soon.”

Min has been an attorney and assistant law professor at the UC Irvine School of Law. He previously ran in 2018 to represent the 45th Congressional District but was defeated in the primaries by Rep. Katie Porter.