SAN FRANCISCO — COVID-19 testing is coming to San Francisco Japantown.

Date and time: Tuesday, Nov. 17, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Peace Plaza, Lower Level, 1601 Geary Blvd.

Results in one to three days. Resources on-site. Preference given to seniors.

Preregister at https://www.jtowncbd.org/covid19-testing…