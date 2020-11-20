The JACL Pacific Southwest District will present a virtual fundraiser, “Developing a New Generation of Leaders,” on Saturday, Nov. 21, from 1 to 2 p.m. Pacific Time.

Featuring:

Scholarship recipients (pictured) — Emily Nagamoto (Ventura, Duke), Yuki Torrey (Silicon Valley, UCLA), Justin Kawaguchi (Ventura, USC)

Kakehashi participants (pictured) — Kristy Ishii (Japan), Matthew Weisbly (Arizona), Kurt Ikeda (Greater Los Angeles)

Presenters: Marissa Kitazawa, Douglas Urata

Your donation sponsors scholarships, introduces youth to the JACL, teaches youth about their heritage, helps the PSW fight discrimination, and funds leadership programs.

To participate or donate, go to: www.jaclpsw.org/virtual-fundraiser.html

For more information, call (213) 626-4471 or email [email protected]

The JACL PSWD office is located in the Japanese American Cultural and Community Center, 244 S. San Pedro St., Suite 409, Los Angeles, CA 90012-3832.