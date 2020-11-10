Downtown Celebration

Thousands gathered in Downtown L.A. on Saturday to celebrate the announcement that Joe Biden had won the presidential election. Throngs waved flags and marched on First Street, past LAPD Headquarters and City Hall.

The march, which had begun as a protest, grew into a celebration as news spread that Pennsylvania had been called for the former vice president.

Other impromptu celebrations were breaking out Saturday as well, with music and dancing filling the streets of Echo Park, and a celebration in Venice as well. In Beverly Hills and Huntington Beach, supporters of President Trump held demonstrations.

Photos by MARIO GERSHOM REYES/Rafu Shimpo