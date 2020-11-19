Dr. Nancy Herota Is SCOE Deputy Superintendent

SACRAMENTO — Nancy Herota, Ed.D., is nearing the end of her first year as Sacramento County Office of Education (SCOE) deputy superintendent.

On Jan. 1, Herota replaced Deputy Superintendent Al Rogers, Ed.D., who accepted a position as superintendent of the Merced City School District.

“Nancy knows SCOE well, and I am thrilled she has accepted the deputy superintendent position,” Sacramento County Superintendent of Schools David W. Gordon said at the time. “She is a thoughtful, caring, and proven leader who has a vast knowledge of our students, families, and programs.”

Herota has worked at SCOE for 15 years, most recently serving as SCOE’s assistant superintendent of educational services. In that role, she oversaw curriculum and instruction, special education, foster youth services, prevention and early intervention, early learning, and college readiness programs, as well as the Sly Park Environmental Education Center. She was previously the director of SCOE’s Early Learning Department.

Herota obtained a doctorate in educational leadership from UC Davis.

“I am so proud to be a part of this phenomenal team here at SCOE that provides outstanding support to our students, families, and districts in the community and beyond,” Herota said. “I am humbled and honored by this opportunity to expand my leadership as the deputy superintendent.”