Early Voting Continues

By TOMOKO NAGAI, Rafu Staff Writer

Voters dropped off ballots and cast votes at the Voting Centers set up at Ken Nakaoka Community Center and Alondra Park over the weekend in Gardena.

At Nakaoka Center, there were only a few early voters on late Saturday afternoon. A volunteer at the check-in counter said they had no lines or long waits at that location so far. It was busier in the morning, but not in the afternoon.

This year, more people prefer dropping off the ballot in the drop-box outside rather than going inside the community center hall. People drove in, stepped out of the car, dropped off their ballots, and drove away.

Terri is the drop-box attendant. She kept disinfecting the box each time after a voter dropped a ballot. She reminds the voters to make sure the signature and date are provided on the envelope. Some people make mistakes.

It seems the date is the tricky one. Terri said, “No date of birth, no other number, but it is today’s date (that) must be written on the envelope!” In the short time while I was there, she actually saved two ballots from not being counted.

Any registered voter in the county can cast a ballot at any vote center, regardless of location and the voter’s home address. Residents can either use the voting machines at the center or drop off the mail-in ballots that were sent to every registered voter. The centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.