Elemental Funk Virtual Concert for DMI Foundation

Elemental Funk will be performing and streaming live in support of the Dale M. Inouye Foundation, raising funds for cancer research, on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 7 p.m. Pacific Time.

Enjoy some old-school funk and R&B, and maybe make a small donation for a good cause. The popular band has performed at a variety of events held by local community organizations.

For information or to make a donation to the DMI Foundation, visit http://dmifoundation.org.

The foundation was started in 2010 by a group of Dale Inouye’s coaches and friends in memory of this special young boy. They organized the inaugural Dale M. Inouye Memorial Basketball Tournament, which was held at CSU Dominguez Hills to perpetuate the memory of Dale, raise funds for cancer research, and promote youth sports and scholarships.