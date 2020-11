Colette Honda of Montebello reeled in this 3.6 lb. rainbow trout — a personal record — during a recent outing at Lake Arrowhead.

Using Floating Powerbait Mice Tails, her stringer was full of trout averaging 2.5 lbs. a few hours later.

