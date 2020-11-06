Former U.S. Ambassador to Japan Elected to Senate

Republican Bill Hagerty (pictured with former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe) has won an open U.S. Senate seat in Tennessee, replacing retiring Sen. Lamar Alexander (R). Hagerty, who defeated Democrat Marquita Bradshaw, served as U.S. ambassador to Japan under President Trump from 2017 to 2019 and also fostered U.S.-Japan ties for three years from the late 1980s to the early 1990s while working in Tokyo for the Boston Consulting Group. When he stepped down as ambassador, Hagerty said, “These past two years have been the greatest of our lives. We will return to Tennessee with the warmest memories of this beautiful nation and the Japanese people. We will forever cherish the hospitality we have been shown here.”

