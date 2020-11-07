Gardena Harvest of Hope

Pastor Doug Brown hands out treat bags to children at the Harvest Festival Drive-Up hosted by Gardena Valley Baptist Church on Oct. 31. GVBC gave away 500 treat bags and 550 candy bags to children in the community. The theme was “Return to North Castle,” which was a reference to the virtual Vacation Bible School held this past summer. It was a wonderful way to share God’s love and connect with families in the neighborhood.

— Susan Wakuta, Kids Church Elementary Director

Photos by MARIO GERSHOM REYES/Rafu Shimpo