Holzhauer, Jennings, Rutter Return in ‘The Chase’

The race to “The Chase” is on.

“The Chase” is a fast-paced quiz show, coming to ABC, where three competitors must pit their wits and face off against the Chaser, a ruthless quiz genius determined to stop them from winning cash prizes.

Each hour-long episode is a battle of brain power, where contestants are challenged to think faster than they ever thought possible to answer up to 166 questions across all topics.

“Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time’’s James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter take turns serving as the Chaser, reuniting the three titans of trivia who last faced off in January 2020. But now they’re no longer pursuing each other – they’re chasing YOU! Sara Haines (ABC’s “The View”) hosts.

Premiere date of the prime-time show will be announced at a later time.

“The Chase” is produced by ITV America’s ITV Entertainment and based on the hit British format, devised by Potato, part of ITV Studios. Adam Sher, Bernie Schaeffer and Vin Rubino are the executive producers.

In related news, the former “Jeopardy!” champions mourned the passing on Sunday of long-time host Alex Trebek at the age of 80. While battling pancreatic cancer, Trebek continued to perform his duties, and his last show is scheduled to air on Christmas Day.

Starting in 1984, Trebek hosted over 8,000 episodes and earned six Daytime Emmys. A new host has yet to be named.

“It was one of the great privileges of my life to spend time with this courageous man while he fought the battle of his life,” tweeted Holzhauer. “You will never be replaced in our hearts, Alex.”

Holzhauer became a sensation last year during a 32-day streak on the show. He took home $2.462 million, making him the second-biggest winner in “Jeopardy!” history and only the second person after Jennings to pass the $2 million mark. He currently holds the show’s record for most single-game winnings.

“He was an impartial arbiter of truth and facts in a world that needs exactly that,” Holzhauer said of Trebek. “He was someone you could count on to entertain you every weekday, even when his health barely allowed it.”

Holzhauer urged anyone wishing to honor Trebek’s memory to consider donating to his favorite charity, World Vision, which helps children and families in need. Holzhauer made a donation to pancreatic cancer research in honor of Trebek in June 2019.

“Alex wasn’t just the best ever at what he did. He was also a lovely and deeply decent man, and I’m grateful for every minute I got to spend with him,” Jennings tweeted. “Thinking today about his family and his ‘Jeopardy!’ family — which, in a way, included millions of us.”

Jennings holds the titles of most consecutive games won and highest winnings on the show during regular season play. Last January, he emerged victorious in the “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” tournament, becoming the show’s best player ever.