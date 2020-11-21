Ito Yosakoi’s Virtual Dance Season

SAN FRANCISCO — Join Ito Yosakoi in virtually dancing yosakoi together!

Yosakoi is an energetic dance style from Kochi, Japan that combines traditional dance movements with modern music. No dance experience is necessary to join.

WHEN: Fridays from 7 to 9 p.m. Pacific Time, Nov. 20, Dec. 4, 11, 18

WHERE: Zoom — register at http://bit.ly/yosakoidance on the Japanese Cultural and Community Center of Northern California website, and you will receive the link immediately afterwards.

HOW MUCH: Your first practice is free. $12/month (members), $17/month (non-members). Drop-in: $3 (members), $5 (non-members).

Instructions

– Wear comfortable clothing and have water on hand

– Give yourself enough space to move around.

– If you are comfortable, turn on your video, as it is helpful for the instructors to see participants to adjust the class’s pace. If you do not want to turn on your video, for any reason, that is okay too.

– If you have disabilities or require physical accommodations, or would otherwise like to contact organizers, email [email protected]

The group is teaching the sou odori called “Freedom,” which is energetic and sure to hype up a crowd. Sou odori are group dances that invite audience participation and are commonly learned by multiple yosakoi teams. “Freedom” is unique among sou odori in that it includes many different parts, keeping dancers and the audience on their toes throughout the whole piece.

See “Freedom” in action here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lARWddAU4eM

Ito Yosakoi (糸よさこい) is a community yosakoi dance program of the JCCCNC, located in San Francisco Japantown. Yosakoi is an energetic dance style that combines traditional Japanese movements with modern music. “Ito” (“tapestry”) emphasizes the relationships woven together between members of a community.