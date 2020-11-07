JAMsj Winter Auction

SAN JOSE — The Japanese American Museum of San Jose will hold its Winter Auction online from Nov. 6 to 14.

Holiday shoppers will have an opportunity to support the arts and the Japantown community. Go to: http://bit.ly/318sTR1

“We here at JAMsj have worked with over 27 Japantown merchants and artisans to curate a wonderful selection of gift items and gift cards for you and your loved ones,” the museum said. “With your help, all bids and purchases directly help these unique small businesses and make a difference in their lives and communities.”

On Saturday, Nov. 14, JAMsj will be streaming live, sharing what the museum has been up to, reconnecting with friends, and pulling the donation drawing winners. Save the date.

For more information, call (408) 294-3138, email [email protected] or visit www.jamsj.org. JAMsj is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.