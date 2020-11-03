JAVA to Honor Veterans Day with Livestream Program

WASHINGTON — In keeping with its long tradition, the Japanese American Veterans Association will hold a Veterans Day program on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at the National Japanese American Memorial in Washington, D.C.

The National Japanese American Memorial Foundation will co-sponsor the program again this year. Rear Admiral Andrew Sugimoto will be the distinguished speaker.

Sugimoto serves as the U.S. Coast Guard’s assistant commandant for intelligence and leads the efforts of more than 1,100 intelligence professionals who conduct the service’s intelligence programs, which include collection activities, analysis and production, geospatial intelligence, counterintelligence, cryptology and critical IT and security functions.

Rhianna Taniguchi, an Army National Guard veteran, is a member of the NJAMF board and will also speak. She works as a digital marketing and public relations strategist at iQ 360.

The ceremony will start at 2 p.m. EST / 11 a.m. PST / 9 a.m. HST rain or shine. It will be livestreamed via Facebook. Viewers can go to the JAVA website at JAVA-US.org and watch from JAVA’s Facebook page or click on the Veterans Day Program webpage. In light of COVID-19 challenges, members, friends and interested persons are encouraged to watch the program online rather than attending in person.

JAVA’s Veterans Day program has been selected by the Veterans Day National Committee, which is part of the Department of Veterans Affairs, as one of the “Veterans Day observances throughout the country that represents a fitting tribute to America’s heroes.”

You can find the listing of all 2020 Veterans Day regional sites on the department’s website at: https://www.va.gov/opa/vetsday/docs/2020-Veterans-Day-Regional-Sites.pdf