“Learning from the Harada Story” — a discussion about racial injustice in the present moment, framed within the context of the Harada House, a symbol of dignity and civil rights — will be presented on Thursday, Nov. 12, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. PDT.

A group of leaders will discuss peaceful paths to effect positive change, share how the system can be improved, and highlight stories of choosing the greater good:

Jack Clarke of Best, Best & Krieger

Larry Gonzalez, Riverside chief of police

Kristen Hayashi, director of collections management and access and curator of the Japanese American National Museum

Michelle Magalong of University of Maryland, president of Asian and Pacific Islander Americans in Historic Preservation

Zoom registration: https://tinyurl.com/HaradaDiscussion