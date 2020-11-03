Little Tokyo BID Issues Election Day Community Alert

The Little Tokyo Business Improvement District on Monday issued a warning to businesses, workers, residents and visitors in advance of Tuesday’s general election.

The Little Tokyo BID is one of 39 BIDs in Los Angeles and one of nine in the Downtown area.

The statement, issued in English and Japanese, follows.

=*=

If you haven’t voted, please exercise your right to vote. We also want everyone to stay safe. The following recommendations are made in anticipation of possible aggressive activities related to the election regardless of who is winning:

• Street-level businesses are advised by LAPD to consider closing early on Election Day, Nov. 3. Polls close at 8 p.m. Businesses with large glass display windows as well as stores selling athletic shoes and pharmaceutical items are particularly vulnerable and may want to proactively board up storefronts. Also, offices located in upper floors are advised to encourage employees to work from home.

• Please be aware that opportunists seeing media coverage of demonstrations may decide to take advantage by driving to that part of town and looting stores. These are often organized bands of looters, according to LAPD.

• Metro transit will remain open to the public. Contact Metro security at (888) 950-7233 to report suspicious activity.

• There may be street closures, which will be decided by LADOT (Department of Transportation) as deemed necessary.

• Scooter companies are being asked to remove all scooters during the election day/post-election period.

Above all, protect people over property.