Lumbini Child Development Center has served the Little Tokyo and Downtown Los Angeles community for over 40 years. It is centrally located in Little Tokyo inside Higashi Honganji Buddhist Temple.

In collaboration with Azay, a Love for Lumbini fundraiser will be held on Saturday, Dec. 5, and Sunday, Dec. 6, with pickup from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lumbini, the first preschool/daycare center program in Little Tokyo, has provided care for many of the families who work or live in the Little Tokyo/Downtown area. It has weathered many ups and downs, but was still able to keep its doors open. COVID-19 hit, generating many new challenges and fears.

The school had to close its doors in March under the stay-at-home orders and reopened on July 6, adhering to all requirements of the CDC, Health Department and local community care licensing.

When the school reopened, only a fraction of the students returned. In July, Obon was canceled, and Lumbini was unable to hold its annual fundraiser, creating the need for the “Love for Lumbini” campaign.

Net proceeds from this bento fundraiser will help keep Lumbini’s doors open for the children. Your donations and continued support are greatly appreciated by the students and staff of Lumbini.

Pre-orders only. Go to https://www.azaylittletokyo.com. Deadline: Monday, Nov. 30.

Menu:

Chicken teriyaki (two large thighs)

Inari sushi (two pieces)

Cucumber sunomono with baby bay shrimp

Green bean goma ae

Orange slice

Chocolate butter mochi with chocolate sauce

$50 for two people, $95 for family meal (serves four)

Side dishes ($10 each serves two): chicken curry with rice, chili with rice

For more information on Lumbini, visit: http://lumbinicdc.org/