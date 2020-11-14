OAA’s 2020 Fundraising Campaign

GARDENA — An announcement from the Gardena-based Okinawa Association of America: =*= The well-being of our volunteers and members – many of whom are senior citizens – is our biggest concern. As a result, the OAA Board of Directors has decided to cancel this year’s physical OAA Okinawa Bazaar fundraiser. Instead, we are launching the “Kukuru Sumiti: Socially Distant but Hearts Connected” fundraising campaign.

The OAA Center office and facilities have been closed to the public since April and we have cancelled all physical events including fundraisers, the annual Picnic and Keirō Kansha no Hi (Senior Appreciation Day), and monthly social gatherings.

The strict lockdown in Southern California made it necessary to start thinking outside of the box in order to serve our mission of preserving, perpetuating, and promoting Okinawan culture. Thanks to our dedicated volunteers, generous donors, and tech-savvy organizers, we have been able to continue hosting cultural and senior-focused activities.

If you have the means to do so, please consider contributing to our 2020 fundraising campaign or sharing this information with your family and friends:

ONLINE SILENT AUCTION (Ends Nov. 29 @ 2 p.m. Pacific) https://32auctions.com/oaa2020

GIVING TUESDAY (Make an Online Donation on Dec. 1) https://facebook.com/oaamensore

The Okinawa Association of America, Inc. (OAA) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization in Gardena that is dedicated to preserving and promoting Okinawan culture. Formed by first-generation Okinawan immigrants (issei), the OAA has grown into a multi-generational organization that hosts numerous events throughout the year including cultural lectures, performances, social gatherings, and senior-focused activities. 2019 marked the organization’s 110th anniversary as well as the 20th anniversary of the OAA Center in Gardena.