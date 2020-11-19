Online Petition Opposes Closing of Sakura ICF

Koreisha Senior Care & Advocacy has started a petition on Change.org to oppose Pacifica’s plans to turn the former Keiro Intermediate Care Facility into a family housing complex.

The petition, addressed to the Los Angeles City Council Planning and Land Use Committee, had 942 signatures as of Thursday afternoon, toward a goal of 1,000. It reads as follows:

“Five years ago, the senior care facility now known as Sakura Intermediate Care Facility (fomerly known as Keiro ICF) in Boyle Heights was sold to a for-profit real estate company (Pacifica Companies), who now plan to convert it into a general-use, multi-family housing complex and parking structure, thereby displacing over 70 Japanese and Japanese American seniors citizens.

“Over 50 years ago, Nikkei leaders purchased the ICF with a vision of serving the many generations of Japanese Americans to come. Pacifica’s proposal is a violation of the long-honored tradition of the community and the covenant between the Japanese leaders and the elders for which this facility was created.

“Pacifica’s proposal is solely financially motivated with no compassion or empathy toward Japanese American seniors in their 80s, 90s and over 100 years of age. We strongly object to their proposal, which was filed with the City of Los Angeles without any notice to the Japanese American community. Our seniors in their twilight years deserve to be in a safe and affordable facility, and not face a severe abandonment and breakup of a trusted family they have built with each other, and with bilingual staff, volunteers and doctors.

“Along with the unanimous support of the Boyle Heights Neighborhood Council’s Planning and Land Use Committee and the BHNC General Board, we the undersigned respectfully urge the Los Angeles City Council’s Planning and Land Use Committee and the members of the Los Angeles City Council to reject Pacifica’s proposal and protect the lives of the seniors who reside at Sakura ICF.”

Those who sign also have the option of leaving comments. Alan Oda, Ph.D., wrote: “As someone who is a developmental psychologist and someone who studies the Asian American community, the value of a Japanese senior home is crucial as the population continues to age. This isn’t restricted to the first generation, later ethnic generations also benefit from culturally contextualized services.”

View the petition here: https://www.change.org/p/los-angeles-city-council-planning-and-land-use-commitee-keep-sakura-icf-as-a-senior-care-facility