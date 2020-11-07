Results for API Candidates in State Legislative Races

Several Asian Americans were among the candidates in legislative races throughout California on Nov. 3. Following are the results.

State Senate

In District 29, incumbent Ling Ling Chang (R-Brea) was behind Democrat Josh Newman, 165,483 (48.6%) to 175,334 (51.4%). A former councilmember and mayor of Diamond Bar, Chang was elected to the Assembly in 2014 and the Senate in 2018, and is currently the only Asian American female in the Legislature.

The district straddles the intersection of three counties: Los Angeles, Orange, and San Bernardino. Centered on the Chino Hills and the northern Santa Ana Valley, it includes arms extending into Walnut in the north and Cypress in the west.

In District 37, Democrat Dave Min was ahead of Republican incumbent John Moorlach, 234,274 (51.8%) to 217,807 (48.2%). Min worked as an enforcement attorney at the Securities and Exchange Commission, as an economic and financial policy advisor to Sen. Chuck Schumer, and as an economic policy director at the Center for American Progress. He and his wife Jane both teach at the UC Irvine School of Law. In 2018, Min ran for the 45th Congressional District seat.

The district encompasses central Orange County, centered on the city of Irvine, and contains a mix of coastal beaches, suburban sprawl, and the Santa Ana Mountains.

State Assembly

In District 77, Republican June Yang Cutter was behind Democratic incumbent Brian Maienschein, 91,447 (42.2%) to 125,011 (57.8%). Cutter, an attorney and small business owner, said she was “stepping up to challenge Sacramento’s political machine.”

The district encompasses much of northern San Diego east of Interstate 5, centered on Marine Corps Air Station Miramar. It also extends into the North County region, including the city of Poway.

In District 72, two Vietnamese American candidates faced off. Republican Janet Nguyen was ahead of Democrat Diedre Nguyen, 107,546 (54%) to 91,793 (46%). Janet Nguyen is a former state senator and former member of the Garden Grove City Council. Diedre Nguyen is a current Garden Grove councilmember.

The district encompasses part of northern Orange County, including Little Saigon and some coastal communities. The district is currently represented by Republican Tyler Diep, who finished third in the primary behind the two Nguyens.

In District 68, Republican incumbent Steve Choi was ahead of Democrat Monica Fox, 120,470 (52.6%) to 108,633 (47.4%). Previously the mayor of Irvine, Choi assumed office in December 2016.

The district encompasses inland central Orange County, running along the Santa Ana Mountains, and includes several planned communities.

In District 66, Democratic incumbent Al Muratsuchi was well ahead of Republican challenger Arthur Schaper, 125,749 (63.5%) to 72,299 (36.5%). Muratsuchi has been in office since 2016 and previously served from 2012 to 2014.

The district encompasses the heart of the South Bay region, including the Beach Cities and the Palos Verdes Peninsula.

In District 55, incumbent Phillip Chen (R-Yorba Linda) was well ahead of Democratic challenger Andrew Rodriguez, 103,833 (54.8%) to 85,600 (45.2%). Chen assumed office in December 2016, succeeding Ling Ling Chang.

The district straddles the intersection of three counties and several distinct regions. Centered on the Chino Hills, it includes the southeastern margins of the San Gabriel Valley as well as parts of the northern Santa Ana Valley.

In District 49, incumbent Ed Chau (D-Arcadia) was well ahead of Republican challenger Burton Brink, 90,007 (67.9%) to 42,595 (32.1%). Chau has been in office since 2012.

The district encompasses the western San Gabriel Valley, with its western side abutting Los Angeles city limits.

In District 34, incumbent Vince Fong (R-Bakersfield) was well ahead of Democratic challenger Julie Solis, 66,676 (64.1%) to 37,308 (35.9%). Fong was first elected in 2016.

Anchored by the city of Bakersfield, the district encompasses the southern ends of the San Joaquin Valley and the Sierra Nevada, along with the Tehachapi Mountains and a section of the northern Mojave Desert.

In District 29, Republican challenger Shomir Banerjee, a family medicine physician and electrical engineer, was far behind Democratic incumbent Mark Stone, 53,347 (25.1%) to 159,521 (74.9%).

The district encompasses the Monterey Bay shoreline and the coastal Monterey Bay area. A sizable section of southern San Jose is also included in the district.

In District 28, Democratic incumbent Evan Low was far ahead of Republican challenger Carlos Rafael Cruz, 117,183 (74.4%) to 40,406 (25.6%). Prior to his election in 2014, Low served as mayor and councilmember in Campbell.

The district is located in the southwestern corner of Silicon Valley and is home to the headquarters of many tech corporations.

In District 27, Democratic incumbent Ash Kalra was well ahead of Republican challenger G. Burt Lancaster, 80,840 (74.2%) to 28,111 (25.8%). First elected in 2016, Kalra, a former San Jose city councilmember, was the first Indian American to serve in the Legislature.

Located in the heart of Silicon Valley, the district includes Downtown San Jose and the city’s eastern and southeastern neighborhoods.

In District 25, Democrat Alex Lee was victorious with 85,262 (73%) to Republican Bob Brunton’s 31,605 (27%). Lee, 25, who has worked as a legislative policy advisor in both the state Senate and Assembly, is the Assembly’s first openly bisexual member as well as the state’s youngest legislator.

The district encompasses parts of Alameda and Santa Clara counties, including Newark, Milpitas, Santa Clara and portions of Fremont and San Jose. The seat is being vacated by Democrat Kansen Chu.

In District 24, Republican challenger Peter Ohtaki lost to Democratic incumbent Marc Berman, 37,994 (24.5%) to 116,986 (75.5%). Ohtaki, a former mayor and councilmember in Menlo Park, previously ran for the Assembly in 2016.

The district straddles the transition from San Francisco Peninsula suburbia into Silicon Valley. It is home to numerous notable high-tech companies.

In District 19, Democratic incumbent Phil Ting defeated Republican challenger John McDonnell, 148,849 (78.2%) to 41,543 (21.8%). Previously assessor-recorder of San Francisco, Ting was first elected in 2012.

The district encompasses western San Francisco and northwestern San Mateo County.

In District 18, Democratic incumbent Rob Bonta defeated Republican challenger Stephen Slauson, 107,085 (88.1%) to 14,400 (11.9%). Previously an Alameda city councilmember, Bonta was first elected in 2012.

The district encompasses the central East Bay, centered on the city of Oakland.

In District 17, Democratic incumbent David Chiu defeated Libertarian candidate Starchild, 165,003 (89.7%) to 18,981 (10.3%). Previously president of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, Chiu was first elected in 2014. He chairs the California Asian Pacific Islander Legislative Caucus.

The district encompasses the eastern half of San Francisco.