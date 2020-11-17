SAN FRANCISCO — SCRAP-SF is hosting “Ruth Asawa: Through the Eyes of Her Children” on Thursday, Nov. 19, from 7 to 8 p.m. Pacific Time.

The virtual discussion and retrospective on the legacy of artist, collaborator, and inaugural SCRAP board president, Ruth Asawa (1926-2013) will feature two of her children, Aiko Cuneo and Paul Lanier, who will trace their memories of how their mother used artwork to build family and community, and how these values led to her activism for quality arts education in the Bay Area.

The program will also include many photographs and artworks that have never been seen by the public.

Tickets ($25-$100) are a donation to SCRAP, San Francisco’s creative reuse arts education nonprofit. To register: https://ruth-asawa-event.eventbrite.com