‘Stronger Together’ Panel Discussion

The USC Pacific Asia Museum, the Chinese American Museum, and the Japanese American National Museum will present “Stronger Together: Black Liberation and Asian Solidarity” on Thursday, Nov. 19, at 5 p.m. Pacific Time.

Join a discussion on this historic moment in the movement for Black lives and the importance of cross-movement solidarity and coalitional consciousness. The panelists will reflect on the history of Black-Asian solidarity and what we can learn from the past in order to live in a liberated future. The panel will also offer thoughts on how to move forward following the much-anticipated Nov. 3 presidential election results.

Panelists:

• Melina Abdullah (top left), co-founder of Black Lives Matter Los Angeles and professor of pan-African studies

• Kai Naima Willliams (lower left), author and executive director of Eat at the Table Theatre Company

• Warren Furutani (top right), co-founder of the Manzanar Committee and former California state assemblymember

• Moderator Sandra So Hee Chi Kim (lower right), founder and co-executive director of Asian American Justice + Innovation Lab

Register in advance for this webinar using the URL below:

https://usc.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Mo3LY_8xQAyGbJITIlGv2w

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.